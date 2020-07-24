Bouanga and Perrin’s “injustice” after the tackle against Mbappé

The red card given to Loïc Perrin for a violent tackle against Kylian Mbappé is an “injustice” for Denis Bouanga.

Victim of a very hard tackle from Forézien captain Loïc Perrin on the right foot, Mbappé remained on the ground before he had to leave the pitch.

Last card for Mbappé due to an injury

If Mbappé is replaced by Pablo Sarabia from the 33rd minute of the game Perrin, he is excluded after taking to VAR. An injustice for Denis Bouanga.

"Unfortunately there was this injustice", believes Denis Bouanga (Saint-Etienne) after the tackle from Loïc Perrin, sent off, which caused the exit after injury of Kylian Mbappé

“We were anxious to start this final with the goal of increasing the intensity. That’s what we did. Unfortunately, it was this injustice. We Greens, we do not understand why this” is on one side and not on the other. But that’s the way it is. We are trying to stay in it and exercise our intensity, “Bouanga lamented.