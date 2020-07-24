Celtic – Christopher Jullien: “Neymar, he’s so unpredictable”

The French defender of Celtic trusted PSG on Friday. A formidable team led by a confusing, completely unpredictable Neymar.

Finalist in the Coupe de France, Paris Saint-Germain meets AS Saint-Etienne this Friday night, at the Stade de France. Thomas Tuchel’s men will be keen to win against the Greens, especially forgiven for their defeat against Stade Rennais last season.

To prepare for this decisive meeting, the French champions did not give Celtic anything this week in a friendly match (4-0). A club where the Frenchman Christopher Jullien plays. In the media columns, the Scottish Sun, the central defender, recruited at TFC 2019 for 8 million, was asked about the Parisian team. He took the opportunity to remember his previous experiences at the Parc des Princes against the inhabitants of Ile-de-France … And those were real difficulties.

“It’s always special when you play PSG. I would say it’s in the top 5 of the best teams in the world. Every time we have come here with Toulouse it was prime time, they have so many fantastic stars”, first explained Christopher Jullien, impressed by the quality of PSG.

“How can we stop them? You can not! Especially Neymar, he is so unpredictable. He comes out everywhere. He can attack in all areas of the field, which makes it difficult for midfielders and defenders. Neymar is so dangerous when it finds space that it is necessary to close quickly “, then added the former Violets player. This Friday night, it is the defenders from AS Saint-Etienne who in turn can get the painful experience …