Confronted with the crisis in Mali, West Africa, in difficulty, is at its peak on Monday

An extraordinary summit of leaders in West African countries will be held through video conference on Monday to propose measures to end the political crisis that is shaking Mali. The mediation efforts of five West African heads of state, who met on Thursday in Bamako, did not allow the lines to move, according to the central figure in the protest, Imam Mahmoud Dicko.

Five West African heads of state in Bamako on Thursday, July 23, failed to persuade the Malian opposition to accept their plan to get the country out of the crisis, but they are still “optimistic” and will meet again on Monday at ECOWAS ‘extraordinary video conference.

“Nothing has changed at the moment,” Imam Mahmoud Dicko explained with a closed face, a key figure in the protest that has shaken Mali since June. “If it really is because of this that they gathered, I think nothing was done,” he added after meeting at a hotel in the Malian capital, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast, Nana Akufo-Addo from Ghana and Macky Sall from Senegal, who came to support the mediation efforts of the Community in West African States (ECOWAS).

“We are a standing people, we are not a submissive or resigned people. I would rather die as a martyr than die as a traitor. The young people who have lost their lives have not lost it for nothing,” the chief added. 66-year-old religious, one of Mali’s most influential voices and bête noire by President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, known as “IBK”.

In an open letter addressed to the five presidents and circulated Thursday night, the June 5 movement, a motley coalition leading the protest, accused President Keita of failing in his mission, without explicitly demanding his resignation this time.

“He abandoned this mission to people who do not have the legitimacy or the skills required,” says the movement, where tensions have arisen between “hawks” and “pigeons.”

“Change President IBK” remains a “red line”

ECOWAS’s current president, Nigerian head of state Mahamadou Issoufou, said he was “optimistic” at the end of a long day of talks, marked by a very long lunch from the delegation with President Keita in his Koulouba palace.

“I hope a solution will be found,” he said, announcing a summit next Monday, July 27, by the 15 heads of state of the regional organization. “At the end of this summit, I believe that ECOWAS will take strong action to support Mali,” he added, stressing that “removing President IBK while democratically elected” remains a “red line” for ECOWAS.





In power since 2013, President Keïta has been massively questioned on the streets since June. To the climate of trouble, driven for years by security instability in the center and north of the country, the economic downturn or corruption considered endemic, was added the invalidity of the Constitutional Court of about thirty results of the March-April legislative elections.

Deadly unrest in Bamako

On July 10, the third major demonstration against power at the call for the M5-RFP degenerated into three days of deadly unrest in Bamako, the worst in the capital since 2012, leaving 11 dead, according to Prime Minister Boubou Cissé. A division of the UN mission in the country (Minusma) talks about 14 protesters killed. M5 causes 23 deaths.

The current political crisis in Mali, from which a large part of the territory, which is plagued by jihadists and / or civil violence almost daily, is fleeing from the state authority, worrying its allies and neighbors, who fear the country is dark. and chaos.

A French soldier was killed on Thursday morning in Mali “during the fighting against armed terrorist groups”, Elysee announced.

The ECOWAS plan, supported by the international community, provides for the speedy appointment of a new constitutional court to resolve the legislative dispute and to set up a government of national unity.

With AFP