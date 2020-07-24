In Portland, anti-racist protesters draw inspiration from well-known techniques popularized in Hong Kong

In recent weeks, the city of Portland, in the northwestern United States, has been the scene of violent clashes between protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement and federal officers. The latter, who was sent to the site by presidential decree to “restore order”, was accused by local authorities of inciting violence.

To deal with shortcomings with tear gas in particular, radical protesters drew inspiration from techniques that have shown their value in Hong Kong: training in Roman turtles with umbrellas, extinguishing gas cartridges with construction cones or blowers, or a rapid spreading technique called “Be Water” [“sois l’eau” en français, pour reprendre l’idée de fluidité du groupe].

The use of these techniques has been extensively documented in video.

Improvised umbrella and shield formations

Formations of protesters into “Roman turtles” or “Greek phalanxes” with umbrellas and improvised shields have become widespread in recent weeks.

This visual, which circulates widely in circles of protesters in Portland, describes the technique of forming these formations with umbrellas.

These techniques enable protesters to protect themselves from projectiles and block the police’s field of vision.



“Shields, leaf blowers, drums, umbrellas, the most confident thing I’ve ever seen. The Feds retreat and the protesters continue to bombard them as they enter the building,” the videographer commented on Twitter on July 22.

They were popularized in Hong Kong, to the point where the umbrella became the symbol of the protest movement against the extradition law, which anchored China’s stronger grip on this autonomous region.

Construction cones and leaf blowers

The second flagship technique for protesters in Hong Kong is the use of construction cones and blowers to disperse or extinguish irritating vapors emitted by tear gas containers.>> READ ON NOTE: Hong Kong: construction shots, protesters’ tear gas weapons

These techniques were used in Portland, where federal officers massively use tear gas to disperse the crowds gathered since May 29 in federal court, a practice widely condemned by protesters. Since June 30, Portland police may no longer use them, with the exception of riots and on condition of warning the protesters.

Construction block used to “turn off the gas”.

A demonstrator equipped with a leaf blower manages to extinguish a tear gas container on July 23, 2020.

Hockey bats and laser beams

Other protesters were filmed chasing the gas cans with hockey flags. In Hong Kong, protesters returned sports equipment for the same purpose, but this time it was used tennis rackets.

A protester uses a hockey flag to keep a tear gas canister away from the crowd.

Protesters in Portland also equipped themselves with lasers, as did those in Hong Kong. In the video below, protesters who want to blind the camera appear on a drone hovering over the audience.

A drone flew over the crowd as protesters, assuming it was a legislative drone, flashed lasers at it and shouted to pull it down. A helicopter flew overhead earlier. There is a zone without flights #Portland right now. #PDXprotest pic.twitter.com/60jD0OVGK7 Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) July 24, 2020

The Deputy Director of the Federal Protective Service condemned the use of these lasers, claiming that three federal officers suffered eye injuries and “risked not regaining sight as a result of these laser attacks “.