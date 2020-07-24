Jean-Yves Le Drian promises help for schools

On Friday, the Foreign Minister promised 15 million euros for schools to deal with the economic crisis that has hit the education sector in Lebanon hard.

During a visit to Lebanon on Friday 24 July, the Foreign Minister promised EUR 15 million in support of Lebanese schools. Jean-Yves Le Drian explained that France would not leave “Lebanese youth alone” to face the economic crisis that has hit the education sector hard. This French support will go to a network of more than 50 French and French-speaking facilities.

The economic crisis has affected almost every aspect of life in Lebanon. Since last year, almost half of the Lebanese population is living in poverty and 35% of the working population is unemployed, according to official statistics.

Finally, the currency fell, losing more than 80% of its value against the dollar. Against the crisis, many schools risk closing their doors and parents who are struggling to pay school fees are registering their children in already overcrowded public schools.

Arriving in Lebanon on Wednesday night, Jean-Yves Le Drian said that France could only help the country meet the crisis if Lebanese officials act by implementing significant reforms. “This country must be said to be on the verge of the abyss and if no action is taken, it risks becoming a country in operation,” he assured the press after visiting a school.

France criticizes Lebanese leaders

By default, Lebanon adopted a stimulus plan at the end of April and promised reforms. But negotiations began in mid-May with the IMF still stalled.

“Everyone knows the way to go, there are ways to recover. France is ready to support them, provided the political authorities make the decisions,” the minister added, who had already adopted the day before a very critical attitude towards Lebanese leaders.

The head of French diplomacy did not hide his irritation after his meetings with key political leaders on Thursday, outraged by the “passive side of the Lebanese authorities”.

The Minister thus reiterated Paris’ wish for Beirut to complete its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in order to receive support and reforms, in particular the electricity sector. “This is France’s demand and I think I have heard,” he said.

