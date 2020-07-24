Lampard and Klopp, the explanation after Liverpool-Chelsea

The two techniques had an oral change during the match between Chelsea and Liverpool.

The two men had a change during the meeting between the Reds and the Blues (5-3) on Wednesday. Jurgen Klopp did not avoid the subject after the match in front of the English media.

PSG-Saint-Etienne: Neymar already full ball

“What he has to learn is to stop at the final whistle. He did not. Talking after that is not good. Frank has to learn it. He has a lot. Time to learn, because he is a young coach,” said the German. .

At a press conference last Friday, Frank Lampard in turn returned to this incident: “I saw the video and I regret the language used because I know these things are repeated on a loop on social networks … But I do not regret that I “had a passion for defending my team, no. I might have succeeded differently,” lamented the former Blues player.

“They can celebrate every goal … I would have had a beer with Jürgen Klopp after the match very well, but there were things on the bench, not from Klopp, which I thought were over the top. I regret the language, but we will go further, ”Lampard added.