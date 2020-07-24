Marquinhos, Tuchel … Reactions after PSG-ASSE (1-0)

The Parisians liked their Coupe de France trophy, which won at the expense of ASSE, but were sad for their teammate Kylian Mbappé.

Paris did the job this Friday in the final of the Coupe de France. At the Stade de France, the players from the capital ASSE had 1-0. However, the joy was not total at the final whistle due to an injury to Kylian Mbappé. Inevitably invited the settlement of the French champions’ goal scorer in the reactions after the match. While expressing their happiness, the inhabitants of Ile-de-France expressed their grief over their teammate.

Thomas Tuchel (PSG coach at Eurosport 2): “Yes, we won. In a final, that’s the most important thing. It was complicated for several reasons. We won, but there are many things to improve and analyze. It’s good. But it is. It’s a victory that costs a lot. In the last three matches against ASSE, they have always been red during the first 30 minutes. And I do not say what is said in the locker room before. And besides, it is we who take three yellow cards. I have no news from Mbappé yet (… ) It was difficult despite the numerical superiority. It was the first competition game, but we had a lot to lose. Big favorites. We lost the trust, did not have the possession. It is difficult to regain the trust. We had the opportunity to register the second. It was “The memory of last year when we had lost the lead 2-0. The satisfaction remains to be won. We have not conceded a goal and we did not get angry even if we were not at best.”

Marquinhos (PSG defender): “It’s very good. It’s a special context. This is the first time but for many target groups. The atmosphere was not like last time. But you have to win a final. It does not matter how. It was not our best game. But we were have to win (…) It’s clear that Mbappé’s injury worries us and Kehrer’s injury. Hope this is not too serious. We’ll see how it goes. They are two important players in the squad. You just have to think about preparing and work well.There is still copper to go for.We will see day by day.

Jessy Moulin (defender of ASSE in France 2): “It’s hard to lose a game like this. On the one hand, we know we have found something. But on the other hand, it is so difficult to lose a final. Especially like this. We had chances and we pressed. It’s football. You must use it. We found colors in Sainté. I hope this is the opening of our season and that we will use it to get a good start (…) Perrin’s expulsion? We can not wait to tell him between four eyes. There is no one who can blame him. When you look at his career, he is exemplary in all areas. He was a leader throughout his career thanks to his qualities in the field. It is a true Saint Etienne that leaves us. And it hurts a lot to know that he will not be sitting next to us in the locker room. I hope he will stay close to us. But he knows we all love him. “