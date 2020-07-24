OFFICIAL – Jordan Henderson was named the Premier League player of the season

The Liverpool captain has been named the best player of the 2019-20 Premier League season. He is especially ahead of Kevin de Bruyne and Marcus Rashford.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named footballer of the year for the 2019-20 Premier League season. Red midfielders played an important role in securing the Premier League title, the first in 30 years. Henderson dismissed the competition from Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, among others, to win the award.

This year’s FWA Footballer – the oldest individual award in English football, awarded annually since 1948 – is awarded to the player who has both had an outstanding impact on his club’s performance during the season, as well as for performing well individually throughout the season.

Henderson was one of five Liverpool players to receive votes, with Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane also selected by some journalists. De Bruyne came in second, Rashford third, while Alisson and Van Dijk finished in the top five.

Jordan Henderson, brilliant element in the middle of a prestigious collective

FWA said a total of 15 players received votes from their members, with some surprising choices. Thus, Raheem Sterling, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sergio Aguero, Adama Traore, Danny Ings, Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Jonny Evans have all voted at least once.

Henderson told the FWA website: “I would like to say how grateful I am for the support of those who voted for me and for the Football Writers’ Association in general. Just look at the previous winners, with whom I was fortunate to play here at Liverpool, such as Stevie [Gerrard], Luis [Suarez] and Mo. [Salah] to know how prestigious it is “, said the English international.



“As grateful as I am, I do not feel I can handle this on my own. I do not feel like everything I have accomplished this season or in fact throughout my career was created by myself. I am very indebted to so many different people, but nothing but my current teammates, who have just been fantastic and deserve it as much as I. We only achieved what we achieved because every member of our squad has been brilliant. Not just in games, not just to produce headlines and backs, but every day in training. ”

“I accept it on behalf of the whole team, because without them I can not get this honor. These guys have made me a better player – a better leader and a better person. I hope those who voted for me did it in part to “Recognize the entire team’s contribution. Individual awards are beautiful and special and I will cherish this one, but an individual award without the collective achievement would never mean so much to me.”