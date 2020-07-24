Other mass graves of soldiers executed during the Omar al-Bashir regime discovered in Sudan

A new mass grave has been discovered in Sudan, prosecutors said on Thursday, where it is believed to be the remains of 28 army officers executed in 1990 to try to launch a coup against former President Omar el Bashir.

It is the second to be discovered in Sudan since the fall of the autocrat, who had ruled the country with an iron fist for 30 years.

It is on the basis of information gathered by a commission of inquiry set up by the prosecutor’s office after the overthrow of Omar al-Béchiren in August 2019, that the mass grave was found.

“It took three weeks and the participation of 22 experts from various services to locate it. Activities are underway to show the bodies and doctors are conducting tests to identify them,” the prosecutor, Tagelsirral-Hebr, added in a statement.

These officers surrounded the army headquarters and several barracks before being arrested and executed.

A first mass grave was discovered in June

In mid-June, a mass grave containing the bodies of dozens of soldiers (main photo), executed in 1998 by the regime of Omar al-Bashir while trying to desert, had been discovered by the commission responsible for “investigating the killings in the Ailefoun military camp,” southeast of Khartoum.

In April 1998, several dozen young conscripts were killed as they tried to escape from the Ailefoumo insanity camp where their training took place to join their families for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

At the same time, when the Sudanese authorities rejected the accusations leveled against them, they claimed that the young soldiers had drowned in the Blue Nile. Officially, 55 bodies were recovered after the boat with the conscripts sank.

The official version was quickly disputed by survivors, the families of the victims who have never received the remains of their loved ones, as well as several opposition groups that estimate the number of victims to be hundreds.

Bashir’s military regime used conscription as a contingent in its war against rebels in the oil – rich region that seceded in 2011.

Opening of the Bashir trial in Khartoum

Since August 2019, Sudan has had a transitional civilian-military government responsible for leading the country for three years.

The latter decided to break with the old regime and try to re-establish the long-suppressed truth about the atrocities and massacres committed during Bashir’s dictatorship.

Convicted of corruption in December 2019, Omar al-Bashir, who is currently being held in the Kober prison in Khartoum, faces two arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for “war crimes”, “crimes against humanity” and “genocide” in Darfur .

On Tuesday, the former Sudanese president appeared before a special court in Khartoum where he will have to answer for the coup that brought him to power in 1989, a trial unparalleled in the Arab world.

The first hearing lasted only an hour because the room could not accommodate the 191 defense attorneys. The three-judge special court has set August 11 as the next hearing.

The 76-year-old ex-autocrat and 27 other defendants are facing the death penalty for overthrowing the democratically elected government of Prime Minister Sadekal-Mahdi 31 years ago.

