Paris Saint-Germain wins against Saint-Étienne

The Parisians pulled to the 1-0 victory over Stéphanois on Friday, in this first official match that has been contested in the country since March 10. An expected meeting, held in an almost empty Stade de France. This is the thirteenth time that PSG has won this competition.

For the first final of the summer, Parisian coach Thomas Tuchel had chosen to rely on the experience of Thiago Silva, to the detriment of Presnel Kimpembe, in the central hinges, in his eleven holders. He also preferred Leandro Paredes to Marco Verratti in the middle.

However, this match did not go smoothly for PSG. Kylian Mbappé, the star striker, was injured in the first half after a violent tackle from Saint-Etienne captain Loïc Perrin, ruled out for this gesture after using video-following (VAR). world champions limped off the field. Bad news for PSG, three weeks before the Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta Bergamo.

A smooth preparation

Sanitary protocols require that the meeting be held in an almost empty Stade de France, as only 5,000 people could enter. The presence of Republican President Emmanuel Macron was one of the rare landmarks that has resisted this event, the usual end of a season that today opens a new one.

One minute of applause was observed in tribute to the victims of Covid-19 and “to the everyday heroes who were in the front line”, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced.

Thirteenth time

The team of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé had approached this final as a big favorite, after a smooth preparation. During their three pre-season games, the PSG players had already largely dominated their subject. After beating Le Havre (Ligue 2)) by 9 to 0, then the Belgians in the second division by Waasland-Beveren (7 to 0), they had also reached the end of Tuesday by Celtic Glasgow (4-0), and thus filled with confidence.

For 103e edition since the creation in 1917 of the Coupe de France, this is the thirteenth time that PSG has won the competition that brings together all the clubs that are affiliated with the FFF. To retain its first place as the club that won the trophy the most, ahead of the Olympique de Marseille (10 times), Saint-Étienne and LOSC (6 times).

With AFP