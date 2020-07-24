Peter Szijjarto: “No state should be able to tell others who can use EU money”

Following one of the longest-running European summits in history, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó defends Hungary’s position on the rule of law during the recovery plan negotiations and returns to opposition from its country to the idea of ​​a federal Europe. It also addresses the issue of border closures in epidemics in neighboring countries and Hungary’s position on immigration to Europe.

On the stimulus plan agreement

“If it had not been for the best deal we could find, we simply would not have accepted it,” the Hungarian Foreign Minister explained. And he continues: “Our main goal was to ensure that the distribution of European funds is done according to fair and objective criteria. It is without a doubt to accept blackmail or to let some countries put pressure on others.”

On the terms set by the “sparse” countries

Péter Szijjártó argues that “the conditions under which a Member State of the Union can use EU funds are simply unacceptable. No Member State should be able to tell others whether they can use the money or not. EU.”

On the idea of ​​a federal Europe

“We do not recognize ourselves in what we might call the concept of the ‘United States of Europe’,” the Hungarian Foreign Minister explained. “We believe that the EU can only be strong if the Member States themselves are strong and I believe that the EU will be strong if its members stick to their identity, be it national identity, history, religious heritage or cultural heritage.”

On Mark Rutte, the Dutch Prime Minister

“(He) is a policy of immigration. And he hates our policy, which is a policy that is very strongly against immigration,” said Péter Szijjártó. “And it is clear that in recent years he has been constantly looking for opportunities to punish Hungary for defending this very anti-immigration policy.”

In Hungary facing a potential second wave of Covid-19

“We have managed to bring the situation under control, in order to keep the number of infections relatively low … We do not want our efforts to be in vain,” said the Hungarian Foreign Minister. “We are therefore cautious about opening borders to third countries. But within the EU, of course, we welcome our guests who come to Hungary.”