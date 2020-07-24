PSG-Saint-Etienne: Neymar already full ball

Decisive during the three preparatory matches that won hands down by PSG, Neymar seems very tough before returning to the competition.

It is with a fit Neymar that Paris Saint-Germain approaches this Coupe de France final. After being limited to Brazil, n ° 10 started from the floor by making three good excursions in recent weeks.

Without a doubt in the legs and decisive against Le Havre (9-0), the Belgians Waasland-Beveren (7-0) and Celtic FC (4-0), Neymar seems ready to lead his team to a new title on Friday against Saint Etienne. His form in form pleased coach Thomas Tuchel, questioned in advance of the match about the good signals sent by his flagship player during the preparations. “I’m not surprised. He came back in a good state of mind and in good shape. He adapts super fast to all training sessions, he gained capacity very quickly”, commented the German coach during the press conference.

In good shape and decisive

Like most of the team’s managers, Neymar was entitled to an adapted playing time and was carefully distributed. Either 45 minutes first against Le Havre, one hour against Beveren, then 45 minutes again against Celtic. And each time he was effective and did systematically: a double against HAC, a penalty against Beveren, not to mention his pass for Mauro Icardi then. And finally a goal and an assist on Tuesday in the Parc des Princes against the Scots. A more than adequate assessment for those who will still be adjusted – no doubt – on Friday night at the Stade de France.

“It’s important for him to play as much as possible, Erinrade Tuchel. He will be in the field tomorrow. He is in good shape, decisive and that is the best thing. ” For his coach, in the first place, but above all for his team as a whole, which will necessarily need a decisive, altruistic and therefore inspired Neymar to confirm his status as a favorite against the Greens and thus lift the trophy. This would put Paris in good shape before preparing for its second final, against Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue next week. And then plan on the Champions League, for the Final-8 in Lisbon (August 12-23).