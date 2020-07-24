PSG, Thomas Tuchel “worried” for Kylian Mbappé



The Parisian coach is waiting to know how serious Kylian Mbappé’s injury is, but he does not hide that he is “worried” about his player.

PSG’s victory in the Coupe de France final on Friday against Saint-Etienne (1-0) was marked by the injury of Kylian Mbappé.

The Tricolor striker, who hit his right ankle, was on crutches after the meeting. Signals that do not reassure his coach Thomas Tuchel, as the League Cup final against Lyon weaves next week, and the Champions League Final-8 in Lisbon then (August 12-23).

If he did not give a concrete opinion on a possible package for Mbappé against Atalanta Bergamo, the Parisian coach said during a press conference: “Thilo (Kehrer) took a hit. It was not possible for him to sprint. For Kylian, I have no news. (…) Everyone would be worried when they saw the pictures (of Loïc Perrin’s tools, editor’s note). Of course I’m worried.

In all likelihood, the former Monegasque should take the first exams this Friday night. A trend is confirmed by Thomas Tuchel, who is now waiting to know the exact degree of difficulty.

Benjamin Quarez at the Stade de France.