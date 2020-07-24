RUMOR – Coman in Manchester United’s sights

The management of MU is considering the French border Bayern Munich as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to get hold of Jadon Sancho, the English winger for Borussia Dortmund. However, Mancunian officials do not fully invest in this issue. They also have a Plan B, called Kingsley Coman.

According to the British website The Athletic, the French international Bayern Munich would really be tracked by United. If the Sancho track does not provide anything, an offer can be sent for the recruitment of the international tricolor.

Coman is not in a hurry to leave Bayern. But he is not against the idea of ​​a challenge elsewhere. As a 24-year-old and after three seasons in Munich, he would not be so negative about a transfer to another major European club. He can aim for inauguration in another fourth major championship, after being crowned in France, Italy and Germany.

A stay at Old Trafford could all the more seduce him as he would find two of his teammates and friends in the selection, in this case Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba. The trio participated together in Euro 2016.