Season date for the Premier League 2020-2021

The date for the next Premier League season has been officially announced by the English league.

The 2020-21 season starts on September 12! pic.twitter.com/crWzENNWvc – Goal France @ (@GoalFrance) July 24, 2020

While the 2019-20 title has just been celebrated by Liverpool on Wednesday at Anfield after their 5-3 victory over Chelsea, the date for the next promotion is official.

The English takeover will take place on 12 September and end on 23 May 2021.

The season begins a month later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented matches from being played for more than three months before football resumed in June.

August 22 and 29 had been mentioned as possible dates for the opening day, but the English clubs will have a little more time to prepare.