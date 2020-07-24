South Africa, the country most affected by COVID-19 on the continent

The coronavirus epidemic that is taking on alarming proportions in South Africa. With almost 400,000 cases and 6,000 deaths, the country has become the fifth most affected country in the world and the first on the African continent. Although Uganda recorded its first death linked to COVID-19. The health crisis has particularly highlighted social inequalities there, especially among school children and students. The city of Abobo, a poor and neglected district in Abidjan that gets a new look four months before the presidential election. Rehabilitation or political strategy?