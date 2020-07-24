The Erasmus program was cut by the European recovery plan

Deprived of some of its funding, the famous European Erasmus University exchange program will no longer be able to send as many people as expected to international mobility from 2021. The most cautious may be the first to be affected, warns the Erasmus + France Agency, interviewed by France24 .

Erasmus sacrificed on the altar of the European recovery plan? While the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and his Belgian and German colleagues welcomed on Tuesday, July 21, a European agreement was signed after the coronavirus, suspended after five days of intensive negotiations between the twenty-seven heads of state, raised voices, warning of the planned cuts in the future European budget.

Among the big losers of the recovery plan, Erasmus’ university exchange program, which could see its funding cut by more than € 3 billion.

However, the European Parliament, which deplores these budget cuts, has already threatened not to approve the Europe Agreement unless it is “improved” during the negotiations with the Council. Members are calling for increases in several areas, including young people, including Erasmus.

In France, the famous European program is famous by students every year. More than one million French people have already benefited from it since its creation [en 1987]. They are more likely to take advantage of it before those from Germany, Spain and Italy.

As it stands, does the compromise signed by the twenty-seven European leaders sign the death warrant for this European exchange symbol? France 24 interviewed Sébastien Thierry, Deputy Director of the Erasmus + France Agency, which is responsible for analyzing the impact of projects funded by the Erasmus + program for participants.

[À signaler que sile programme Erasmus proposait auparavant des échanges universitaires de six mois ou d’un an à des étudiants (uniquement)en Europe, le programme Erasmus +, quant à lui,s’étend à des publics plus variés : auxétudiantstoujours, mais aussi aux lycéens, aux enseignants, aux formateurs, aux apprentis, aux demandeurs d’emploi.]

France 24: How will the Erasmus + program be affected by the budget cuts announced by the EU?

Sébastien Thierry: The budget of 21.2 billion euros allocated to Erasmus + for 2021-2027 is higher than the budget for the period 2014-2020 by 14.7 billion. But that is below the EUR 24.6 billion announced by the European Commission in May.

By 2020, we will fund 62% of mobility requests and 46% of Erasmus + partnership requests. With a lower budget than originally planned for 2021-2027, we are afraid that we will still have to leave some of the candidates on the side.

What are your fears for the future of the Erasmus + program? What will you have to sacrifice?

Since 2014, the Erasmus + program has benefited a growing number of people, especially fragile target groups with fewer opportunities. The more resources we have, the easier access to a supervised and recognized European and international experience for all.

But young people who have achieved Erasmus + mobility find a job faster than others. Pôle employees, local assignments and companies are involved in Erasmus + projects for professional integration of young people. It is feared that these target groups will be affected first by a slowdown in Erasmus +.

Finally, a less ambitious Erasmus + budget would threaten the programme’s contribution to the ecological transition planned for 2021-2027. In fact, Erasmus + is now expected to cover the extra costs of choosing trains, rather than the plane, which are generally cheaper.

Erasmus students were already worried about the effects of the health crisis. Will the exchange programs be maintained for next year?

We remain in almost permanent contact with the facilities and have opened a specific unit to handle all situations for Erasmus + participants that constitute cases of force majeure linked to the health crisis.

In addition, students and other Erasmus + recipients: apprentices, job seekers, etc. Keep in touch with the department’s international relations to organize its mobility as well as possible, depending on the reopening of borders and sanitary conditions in each country. A website gives them information about the situation. Finally, we encourage outgoing candidates to register and take information on the website.Erasmus + generation to receive information from French consulates and embassies.

With the pandemic, the European Commission has also accelerated the launch of hybrid mobility. [un programme] to combine virtual activities and physical mobility abroad when sanitary conditions allow.