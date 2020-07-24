travelers from 16 countries at risk are tested on arrival in France

Upon arrival in France, travelers from the 16 countries concerned must have the result of a test stating that they are not carriers of the virus. If the result of the test is positive, they are placed in “fourteen”.

New precautions against Covid-19. During a visit to Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle Airport, Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday, July 24, announced mandatory tests, no later than 1your August, for travelers coming to France from 16 countries where the virus is circulating strongly.

“We know that in a number of these countries there is no testing strategy and that access to testing is difficult, so we have decided to generalize testing on arrival,” the prime minister added, specifying that positive cases would be placed in fourteen.

Specifically, they will need to get the result of a test when they arrive in France by stating that they are not carriers of the virus. If the result of the test is positive, they will be placed for “two weeks”.

The countries concerned are the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Panama, South Africa, Kuwait, Qatar, Israel, Brazil, Peru, Serbia, Algeria, Turkey, Madagascar, India and Oman. Morocco, which was originally quoted in the list of government sources, is not there “at the moment”, according to Matignon, who states that “it is under discussion”.

3000 people tested per day on Roissy

The Prime Minister specified that for the 16 countries “the border is closed” and emphasized that “the only movement of passengers concerns French nationals residing in those countries or nationals of those countries having a permanent residence in France”.

The system, which applies to all airports in French territory, will be fully operational “by 1your August, “said the prime minister. For Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport, this will represent a flow of about 3,000 tested people per day,” he said.

Comparable units will be installed in the ports, also announced the Prime Minister, who referred to a decision “necessary in view of the resumption of viral circulation in our country”.

Catalonia to avoid

Another precautionary measure, Jean Castex “strongly” recommended to the French “to avoid” going to Catalonia, in north-eastern Spain, due to the re-emergence of the epidemic. “We have discussions with the Spanish and Catalan authorities to ensure that the flow in the other direction is as limited as possible “, he added.

The number of new offenders has been more than a thousand in the last 24 hours, for the second day in a row, and is returning to levels comparable to those at the end of prison, the Directorate-General for Health announced. “Viral circulation is underway. A clear increase in France with an R of 1.3”, DGS specifies in a press release and demands better compliance with preventive measures.

With AFP