Washington calls on “free world” to “win” over China’s “new tyranny”

In the aftermath of the closure of the Chinese Consulate in Houston, the US Secretary of State violently attacked China on Thursday, saying the United States and its allies must show “more creative and assertive means” to force the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to change its course of action. things and say that it is “the mission of our time.” In retaliation, Beijing ordered the closure of the US Consulate in Chengdu.

The escalation continues between Washington and Beijing. The head of US diplomacy, Mike Pompeo, called on Thursday, July 23, “the free world” to “conquer” the “new tyranny” embodied by him in Communist China, following the closure of the Chinese Consulate in Houston described as “an espionage nav “.

“China today is more and more authoritarian in the country and more aggressive in its hostility to freedom everywhere,” he said in California during a speech whose tone was more reminiscent than ever of the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

In a rare virulence attack on the president of one of the world’s great powers, he also accused Xi Jinping of being a “sincere follower of a totalitarian ideology” and referred only to his duties as “secretary general” of the Communist Party.

President Trump has said: enough.

The speech aimed to specify President Donald Trump’s resilience strategy against the Asian giant, which on several occasions was presented as a “threat” or “father”.

It comes in the wake of the dramatic announcement of the closure of the Chinese consulate in the big city of Texas – a decision that has been no earlier than the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1979.

After declaring a “malicious slander” on Thursday, Beijing was quick to respond by ordering the closure of the US consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu on Friday, July 24. “A legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable actions in the United States,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement without specifying whether it had specific allegations against the US presence in Chengdu.

“We closed the Chinese Consulate in Houston because it was a hub for espionage and theft of intellectual property,” said Mike Pompeo, without clearly stating the allegations against his diplomats.

Richard Nixon’s strategy just does not work

The US police are a sign of the surrounding mistrust and also suspect a Chinese researcher, accused of hiding her connections with her army to get a US visa, of having taken refuge at the Chinese consulate in San Francisco to escape her arrest. .

The Secretary of State, a hawk who has been accusing China for several months, has more generally accused the Chinese of “stealing” “valuable trade secrets” from the Americans.

Mike Pompeo had chosen Richard Nixon’s presidential library in Yorba Linda to formulate his indictment. A rather symbolic one, as it was about acknowledging the failure of the strategy launched more than 40 years ago by the former Republican president when he launched a dialogue with communist China in the hope that its integration into the international community promotes some standardization.

This “old paradigm” simply does not work, “the minister ruled.” It is time for the free nations to act, “he said, demanding” a new alliance of democracies. “

Goal: to “change attitudes” in Beijing, he pleaded, without going so far as to advocate regime change, even though he publicly greeted several Chinese dissidents.

“If we bow now, our grandchildren may be commendable by the Chinese Communist Party, whose actions are the first challenge in the free world,” he insisted. “Xi is not meant to saw tyranny in China and abroad forever, unless we let him.”

References to the Cold War

Mike Pompeo referred many to the Cold War and called on the rest of the world to “choose sides” between “freedom and tyranny”.

He certainly welcomed the “awakening” of some countries, especially European ones, but also lamented the “shyness” of others, such as this “NATO ally”, whom he did not mention, reluctant to defend Hong Kong’s autonomy for fear of losing its access. to the huge Chinese market.

An indictment was also filed against US companies that meet Chinese requirements and support, “knowingly or without their knowledge”, “serious human rights violations”.

We, the free nations of the world, must bring about changes in the behavior of the Chinese Communist Party in a more creative and cautious way, as Beijing's actions threaten our people and our prosperity.

He also considered that it was not a matter of returning to the “containment” (or “containment”) that applied to the Soviet Union, since “communist China is already at home”. And contrary to the “trust but verify” doctrine defended by another former Republican president, Ronald Reagan, before Moscow, he proposed “watch out and verify”.

In addition to this conversation, Mike Pompeo acknowledged that “firmness” was not enough, while Democrats, but also some Republicans, believe that this muscular diplomacy has so far not made it possible to contain Chinese ambitions.

“We must speak up and strengthen the Chinese people,” he said, adding that the regime feared “opinions” from its citizens “more than any foreign adversary.”

