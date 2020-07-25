an armed attack kills several in Darfur

Gunmen killed at least 20 people, including two women and children, who had returned to their lands in Darfur, western Sudan, for the first time in years, a chief told AFP on Saturday. tribe.

Violence continues in Darfur, despite the fall of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir. A tribal leader told AFP on Saturday (July 25) that gunmen killed at least 20 people, including two women and children, who had returned to their countries in western Sudan for the first time in decades. year.

The attack in South Darfur on Friday also left 20 injured, said Ibrahim Ahmad, reached by phone from Khartoum. The death toll “is likely to increase because some of the injured are in serious condition,” he said.

These peasants, the original owners of these lands, had been allowed to return, following an agreement reached two months ago under the auspices of the government between these owners and those who had settled there during the conflict in Darfur. , according to the tribal chief.

“Many families also came to cultivate their land. But on Friday, armed men arrived and opened fire on (the peasants), killing twenty of them, including two women and children,” he said. the detailed.

A 20-year conflict

The killing took place in the town of Aboudos, 90 km south of Nyala, the capital of southern Darfur.

Darfur, where armed groups are common, has been the scene of violence for almost 20 years. In 2003, a conflict broke out there between the predominantly Arab regime Omar al-Bashir, now deposed, and the uprisings of ethnic minorities who considered themselves marginalized and killed hundreds of thousands of people according to the UN.

The deadly violence, including attacks by armed groups, has continued in recent years but with less intensity than in the 2000s.

With AFP