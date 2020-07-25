Bayern Munich padlock Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich’s management have no intention of letting French winger Kingsley Coman go.

The name of Kinglsey Coman has been circulating on Manchester United’s side for the past few hours. We lend to the English club the intention to bring in the international tricolor and associate him with his young offensive nuggets. However, it seems that Bayern is not a seller.

According to Sky Germany, there is no chance that the Bavarian giant will decide to let its tricolor wings slip away. The latter is admittedly not always a regular member, but he is considered a “Top Player”, just like the newly recruited Leroy Sané.

Coman is therefore well on his way to at least a fourth season in the Bundesliga. At the same time, he will strive for a fourth German league title. The relegation to the Premier League, which seemed to attract him, will wait. At Old Trafford, he could have found two of his teammates in the selection, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

In the last Bundesliga promotion, the former bianconero played 24 matches, of which 17 as proprietor. In terms of playing time, he was only the 12th most used player in the Munich squad. He still scored 4 goals and offered 3 assists.