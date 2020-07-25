clap out for this summer’s soap opera?

Whether that happens or not, and it seems that the owner of the Olympique de Marseille on Thursday did not formally reject the offer to buy the club, the sale of OM soap opera is summer in Marseille.

While all visionaries are sporty, they are green, but the Olympique de Marseille, qualified for the next Champions League at the end of a season truncated by the health crisis, is undergoing a moving summer dream.

After living with anxiety on the episode about the real false start of coach André Villas-Boas, a time that announced the start before they were convinced by their players to continue the adventure, the supporters of OM have lived for a few weeks with the uninterrupted rumors of a sale of the club by its American owner FrankMcCourt.

They were very upset, in their vast majority, against the management of the club by President Jacques-Henri Eyraud, and they began with interest to follow this series of daily twists, dreamed of a golden future while OM was overwhelmed by financial difficulties and closely followed by UEFA as part of financially fair play.

But the incredible event seems to indicate that the only French club that has won the Champions League is not ready to change hands. And yet, for several weeks, French-Tunisian businessman Mohamed Ayachi Ajroud and former RC Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal have been multiplying the media to hammer home their desire to buy OM, with the support of investors based in the Gulf.

Harassment and threats of legal action

This week, the case escalated with public complaints from the injected press and then delayed the exchange of press releases prepared by lawyers. On 21 July, OM indicated that it had “decided to take legal action against Messieurs AjroudietBoudjellal” for “condemning the perpetrators of this destabilization campaign” by claiming EUR 500,000 in damages.

The next day, MohamedAyachi Ajroudir planned through his lawyers with a statement sent to the regional newspaper La Provence, in which he said he was ready to respond by all legal channels. “The current management of the Olympique de Marseille has launched a denigrating press campaign against Mr. Do not fool anyone. This procedure is obviously intended for more media than legal.”

For his part, Mourad Boudjellalaviolently attacked Jacques-Henri Eyraud on RMC Sport radio accused him of having been the originator of the legal measures taken by the club to keep his place as president of OM at all costs. “What is a problem for him is that we said very quickly that he was not planned to keep him. Why do we say that? Because OM is a club that, since Mr Eyraud has been there, loses about 100 million euros a year and which only increases. (…) What Mr. Eyraudendort through this smokescreen of the media procedure – it’s cat pee, Houdini by his own means – is that OM is in a very complicated situation because of him. “

McCourts official “no”

Still, the current owner FrankMcCourts seems to have given the final whistle, Thursday 23 July, which again indicates that he does not want to sell the club. He formally rejected Mohamed Ayachi Ajroudi’s offer to negotiate a “definitive” confirmation of his position on the matter, in a statement responding to the first official approaches of the Wingate Investment Bank, with a mandate from the French businessman. Tunisian.

“Formally and definitively,” writes the American lawyer, Olivier de Vilmorin, “the club is not for sale. Mr. McCourt does not want to participate in discussions with your clients.”

Finally, the lawyer adds that the owner of OM “urges” the declared buyers “to end their destabilization campaign and reiterates that he will not give in to pressure”.

Will this clear and formal rejection of the McCourt clan lower the agitation as players led by their captain DimitriPayet prepare to attack the new season? Nothing is less certain, Mohamed Ayachi Ajroudi refuses to give up and keeps his offer. An Olympic supporter would say that agitation never falls in Marseille when it comes to OM.