Former President Bozizé announces his candidacy for president

Former Central African head of state François Bozizé, who was ousted from power by rebels in 2013, announced his candidacy for president in December 2020 on Saturday, in front of his party’s activists meeting at the Bangui Congress.

After a six-year trip abroad, François Bozizé, who returned to Bangui in mid-December 2019 on Saturday 25 July, announced his candidacy for the presidential election in the Central African Republic.

“Congress has just nominated me as a candidate for Kwa Na Kwa in the next presidential election (…) I solemnly accept the mandate entrusted to me,” he explained in a speech to his supporters and broadcast live on Facebook.

Arriving in power at the head of the Central African Republic in 2003, this army general was overthrown ten years later by a coalition of rebel movements called Séleka.

This coup had plunged the country into a civil war, marked by violent social conflicts between the Seleka and anti-Balaka militias, which had come forward to support the expelled president.

François Bozizé is still sanctioned by the UN for his role in the 2013 crisis, during which he is accused of supporting anti-Balaka militias.

Presidential vote with high risk

The Central African Republic, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been ruled since 2016 by the Félix Archange Touadera, probably a candidate for re-election.

This election, scheduled for December, is considered a high risk: two thirds of the country is still controlled by armed groups, despite a peace agreement signed in February 2019 in Khartoum between the government and 14 militias.

During his speech, François Bozizé painted “a picture as dark as it is traumatic” of his country. He blew up “the absence of democracy”, “the emergence of tribalism”, “the seriousness of the security situation” and “the total absence of state authority”.

François Bozizé presented himself as a candidate for “national reconciliation and unity” and demanded “assembly” of other parties behind his candidacy.

