Interior Minister Hichem Mechichi was appointed head of government

Tunisian Interior Minister Hichem Mechichi was appointed on Saturday evening, July 25, by President Kaïs Saïed, head of the future government, who must form his team within a month in a tense political context, we have learned from the presidency of the republic.

An education lawyer, Hichem Mechichi, 46, was not proposed by the political parties in power. He succeeds Elyes Fakhfakh as Prime Minister.

President #Kais_Saied calls on Hichem Mechichi to form a government. #TnPR – Tunisian Presidency – الرئاسة التونسية (@TnPresidency) July 25, 2020

