investigation launched into Aloys Ntiwiragabo for “crimes against humanity”

A preliminary investigation was launched on Friday into “crimes against humanity” against Aloys Ntiwiragabo, head of military intelligence during the 1994 genocide in Rwandan, believed to be living in France today, the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecution Office told AFP on Saturday.

Aloys Ntiwiragabo, head of military intelligence during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, has been under preliminary investigation since Friday for “crimes against humanity”, the National Prosecutor’s Office said on Saturday (July 25).

The investigation has been initiated after an article by Mediapart claims to have found the former senior Rwandan official in France, near Orleans. The investigative media specified that Aloys Ntiwiragabo “also founded an armed criminal group, the democratic liberation force in Rwanda, which was ravaging Central Africa”.

According to a legal source, Aloys Ntiwiragabo was not the subject of any complaints in France and was not wanted by Interpol, nor by French or Rwandan justice. He has previously been the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), which has been lifted for several years, it was added.

“Crimes against humanity” from the Paris court had tried to hear him as a witness in 2012 in an investigation and had requested the Rwandan authorities. According to the legal source, the latter had replied that AloysNtiwiragabo was a refugee in an African country.

Two charges mentioning AloysNtiwiragabo

In a 1998 indictment against individuals suspected of being among those responsible for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, prosecutors from the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) mentioned this official.

According to the UN, the genocide killed at least 800,000 people in three months in Rwanda.

Aloys Ntiwiragabo is mentioned as part of a group of eleven officials who “from the end of 1990 to July 1994 (…) agreed with others to develop a plan to eradicate the Tutsi civilian population and eliminate its members. opposition and thus retain power “.

In another 2002 act against four of these eleven people, Aloys Ntiwiragabo is described as having “updated” “lists of people identified as the enemy” – the Tutsis – and “his accomplices” – members of the opposition – to “execute” them.

Arrest of the “financier” of the genocide in Rwanda near Paris in May

Following the launch of this investigation, French justice would like to hear this man living near Orleans, according to Mediapart.

On May 16, the arrest after a 25-year run of the Rwandan genocide “financier”, Félicien Kabuga, near Paris, shed a strong light on the long-standing presence and late trace of suspected genocide in France, which remained until “the end of the allies. the latest Hutu regime in Rwanda.

The Paris Court of Appeal issued a favorable opinion in early June for its submission to international justice, but Félicien Kabuga appealed to the Supreme Court. The hearing during which this case will be heard is scheduled for 2 September.

The same appeals court in Paris also confirmed in early July the dismissal of the investigation into the 1994 genocide, a case that has poisoned Franco-Rwanda’s diplomatic relations for more than 20 years. Lawyers for the victims’ families have announced a cassation appeal.

With AFP