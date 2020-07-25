London reintroduces quarantine for travelers coming from Spain

Britain announced on Saturday that all travelers from Spain arriving after midnight on its territory should spend two weeks in quarantine as a precautionary measure to fight Covid-19.

London also recommends all non-essential trips to Spain, with the exception of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, but the British must also go into isolation if they return from any of these archipelagos.

“Spain will be removed from the list of countries that are exempt from mandatory quarantine due to an increasing number of coronavirus cases in recent days,” Edinburgh’s CEO said in a statement.

Every nation in Britain – England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales – is self-sufficient in health. This measure is a blow to Spain, which is trying to save its tourist season, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

“Spain is a safe country”

The country has had to reintroduce restrictive measures in some regions in recent days due to a resumption of the epidemic that is causing concern in other European countries.

“Spain is a safe country” and the sources of pollution are localized and controlled, a spokeswoman for the Spanish Foreign Office replied, saying “respect the decisions of the British authorities” and keep in touch with them.

Norway announced on Friday that it would re-establish a mandatory ten-day isolation period for people arriving from Spain, starting this Saturday.

In France, Prime Minister Jean Castex has advised the French not to go to Catalonia.

With Reuters