The Belgian striker is the first nerazzurro since 1950 to make 15 away teams in a Serie A season.

Romelu Lukaku equaled an old record at Inter by throwing a strut against Genoa this Sunday. That of the number of goals scored at home in a single Italian league season.

The Belgian international gave Nerazzurri the lead in the 34th minute by injuring Mattia Perin after a cross from Cristiano Biraghi. After Alexis Sanchez doubled for the visitors at the end of the second half, Lukaku pulled into the box to take advantage of a Marcelo Brozovic serve and make it 3-0.

Lukaku now has 15 away teams in the Italian top speed and is the first Inter player to reach the total game in 70 years and tie the record set by Stefano Nyers.

The former striker from Manchester United and Chelsea has been in good shape since the competition in Italy resumed, after a three-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With six goals in nine league appearances since mid-June, he has taken his total number to 23 in Serie A and 29 in 44 appearances in all competitions.

Saturday’s victory extends Inter’s undefeated distance to six games and puts Lombards in second place in the table with two more games to go. Antonio Conte’s side are now four points behind leaders Juventus, who were able to win their ninth title in a row on Sunday by beating Sampdoria in Turin.