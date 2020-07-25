Marotta denies rumors announcing Messi at Inter

The inner sports director shortens rumors announcing Lionel Messi as a possible defector from the Lombard Club.

No, Lionel Messi will definitely not come to Inter Milan this summer. While La Gazzetta dello Sport had mentioned on Friday a possible engagement of the Argentine star with Nerazzurri, this hypothesis was very quickly rejected by the Italian leaders.

On the sidelines for the match against Genoa in Serie A, Beppe Marotta, the sporting director of Inter said that his club did not at any time intend to sign up for the six-time winner of the Ballon d’Or: “It’s ‘fantasy football’. That is certainly not our goal. I think he is focused on continuing his career in Barcelona. I think there is no doubt about that.

Moratti was all wrong for Messi

As a reminder, it was Massimo Moratti who was the first to mention a marriage between Messi and the prestigious Milan club. “I do not think this is a forbidden dream at all (…) Messi is at the end of his contract and I think there is really an effort from the club to try to bring him to Milan. In this situation (the health crisis) the cards have been shuffled, I do not know if it is positive or negative “, he told Radio Anch’io lo Sport in April.

The former Inter strongman was therefore completely wrong about his successors’ plans. But he has told at least one truth. Messi will soon reach the end of his lease with Blaugrana. The contract has expired in 2021, and an agreement on extension has not yet been reached.