OM, Villas-Boas confirms Longoria’s arrival

André Villas-Boas, OM coach, confirmed the upcoming arrival of the club for Pablo Longoria as sporting director.

Olympique de Marseille has its “head of football”. To replace Andoni Zubizaretta, the Marseille club called on Spaniard Pablo Longoria. The information was revealed by an Iberian media and it has just been confirmed by André Villas-Boas, the Olympian coach.

The Portuguese technician spoke in Provence after the friendly match between his training and the Slovaks from FC DAC (1-2). “I know him well. Pablo was the first sports director to invite me to coach. It was at Recreativo Huelva, I was José Mourinho’s assistant. We have not spoken since 2009. When he told me. Called the first time, he was 24. I hope he will be well integrated, I wish him the best at OM “, Sade AVB.

Villas-Boas has not thought about this issue

While welcoming this visit, Villas-Boas said he did little to influence his employer to urge the former technical manager of FC Valencia: “I know he’s close to OM. I leave the management complete freedom in this file, I never mentioned any wish, I stayed. “

In addition to working in his country, Longoria also worked in Italy as a recruiter for Sassuolo, Atalanta and Juventus. Recently, RB Salzburg thought of him taking over from Paul Mitchell at the club. A method he did not follow up. The future will tell whether it will benefit IF or not.