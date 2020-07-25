Poland withdraws from European treaty on violence against women

Poland intends to abandon the European treaty on violence against women and believes that it violates parents’ rights by asking schools to teach gender equality, the Polish Minister of Justice said on Saturday.

Poland intends to get out Istanbul Convention, a European treaty on violence against women, the Polish Minister of Justice said on Saturday 25 July. Zbigniew Ziobro told a news conference that his ministry would ask the family ministry on Monday to initiate a procedure to withdraw from the treaty.

“It contains elements of an ideological nature, which we consider harmful,” the minister said. The Law and Justice Party (PiS), with power in Poland, is close to the Catholic Church and promotes a social-conservative policy.

Hostility to homosexual rights has been a major theme for Andrzej Duda during his campaign for a second presidency as head of Poland.

Demonstrations in Warsaw and in several cities towards the end of this treaty

On Friday, thousands of people, mostly women, demonstrated in Warsaw and other cities against the planned end of the treaty. “The goal is to legalize domestic violence,” Magdalena Lempart, one of the organizers of the protest in Warsaw, said on Friday.

The protesters, who came to the talks of various feminist organizations, gathered in front of the headquarters of a non-governmental organization that researched and lobbyed for “cultural identity”, often accused of defending Catholic “religious fundamentalism”, before heading to the headquarters of the Ministry of Labor.

“Stop violence against women,” they shouted, waving “women’s strike” signs. Some protesters carried banners reading: “PiS is hell of women”.

Poland signed in 2012 and ratified the Istanbul Convention three years later, when the country was ruled by a centralization. The current Polish Minister of Justice regarded the time as “an invention, a feminist creation aimed at justifying homosexual ideology”.

With AFP and Reuters