PSG – Tuchel explains his choice to leave Verratti on the bench



Marco Verratti did not start the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne. Choice rather than physical error, Thomas Tuchel explained.

It is once again without Marco Verratti at kick-off that PSG started their Coupe de France final against AS Saint-Etienne, which had been the case in their three friendly matches – the midfielder in Italian soil had been part of the squad during the second half each walk.

A choice motivated by Thomas Tuchel after the meeting, the German coach confirms that his players were not injured. “He is 100% ready but we decided to play 4-4-2. With two numbers 6. It was a choice between him and Leandro Paredes”, said the German technician.

“This is the first time I leave Marco on the bench. He was completely ready to play. It was a very tough decision because they both deserved to play.”

A choice that is also explained by Tuchel’s desire to reward Leandro Paredes, very good here are four against Dortmund to replace … Marco Verratti. “It’s a decision for ‘Leo’ because he played the last match against Dortmund, he was very, very strong. That’s why I decided to leave the two (with Gueye) together.”

It remains to be seen what will be the choice for the Parisian coach in a week for the final against Lyon.