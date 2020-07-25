PSG’s victory qualifies Nice in the Europa League

Winner of the Coupe de France at the expense of Saint-Etienne, PSG made people happy. This success will really enable OGC Nice to be European.

In anticipation of the end of the championship and the formalization of its fifth place, OGC Nice is now confident of participating in the next group stage of the Europa League.

A qualification acquired thanks to the coronation of PSG in the Coupe de France. The Parisians have already qualified in the Champions League and the ticket to C3 is therefore donated to the fifth of the championship. AS Saint-Etienne, for their part, will not rediscover the joy of games from Thursday night.

Four years after their last participation at this stage and one year after the start of the ambitious Ineos project, Nice are therefore back in the European Cup.

The success of Thomas Tuchel’s men also gives hope to Reims, sixth, who still has to wait for a double from Paris to take part in the opening round of C3. Otherwise the ticket goes to Olympique Lyonnais.