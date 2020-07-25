restrictions are regaining power worldwide

In the face of a pandemic that the world cannot contain, restrictive measures are gradually returning to countries that have already seen a first wave.

Controls on travelers in Europe, restrictions on foreign students in the US, wearing the mask mandatory: health measures against the coronavirus epidemic resume force when the WHO worries about Europe and cases multiply on the American continent.

In the United States, the most deprived country with 145,000 deaths linked to Covid-19, more than 70,000 new cases were still counted, on Friday, July 24, as well as 1,150 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The total number of infections diagnosed on American soil since the pandemic began is 4.1 million.

The Donald Trump administration, which in connection with the pandemic had already suspended the issuance of visas, targeted foreign students on Friday. These will no longer be able to enter the United States if their courses are online, which is likely to be the case at several universities due to the new coronavirus. The country has almost one million foreign students.

At the same time, under pressure from the White House, which wants to reactivate the economy, the health authorities have developed new rules to promote the return to the class of American students at the beginning of the school year.

In this country also wins the imposition of wearing masks: the giant in fast food McDonald’s will force all its customers to wear them from 1yourAugust.

Enhanced screening of travelers in Europe

In Europe, the epidemic has killed 207,118 people in more than 3 million cases, according to an AFP count. “The recent resurgence of cases of Covid-19 in some countries following the relaxation of distance measures is indeed a cause for concern,” a spokeswoman for the European branch of the World Organization told AFP. health (WHO). The organization called on European countries to remain reactive and to lift restrictions “carefully” or even reintroduce them if necessary.

Several countries in the region have tightened control over travelers. Germany offers free tests to people returning to the country. And France, where virus circulation is “growing sharply” according to health authorities, has made testing mandatory for travelers arriving from 16 countries, including the United States and Algeria.

Prime Minister Jean Castex advised the French to “avoid” going to Catalonia, in northeastern Spain, where the government on Friday ordered the closure of nightclubs and bars in the face of increased infections.

Norway has again introduced restrictions on travel with Spain, where the epidemic is increasing. Belgium broke a sad record on Friday: a three-year-old girl died of Covid-19 a few days ago, the health authorities announced, making her the youngest victim of the virus in this country experiencing an increase in pollution, with 64,847 cases. In Antwerp, meetings with more than 10 people are also forbidden from Saturday.

In England, the obligation to wear the mask in shops and supermarkets came into force when swimming pools and gyms will reopen on Saturday.

The Sao Paulo Carnival is postponed, waiting for Rio de Janeiro

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the threshold for four million cases has also been crossed. Brazil alone now has more than 2.2 million cases. SaoPaulo has decided to postpone its carnival sine, and Rio de Janeiro is considering this option.

The situation is particularly dramatic in Peru, where the health system in the country’s second city, Arequipa, is completely saturated. Infected people sleep in tents outside hospitals or in their cars in hopes of finding a place.

“The world is under attack,” laments Raquel Barrera, a 28-year-old Salvadoran whose two parents died of Covid-19, like three of her brothers, in less than two months. In Nicaragua, the masks will also be for the beauty women while the competition for the crown for Miss Nicaragua 2020 is maintained but behind closed doors.

Panama has meanwhile announced that it will give up organizing the women’s World Cup under 20, which would take place in early 2021, as well as the Central American and Caribbean sports games in 2022.

According to the Red Cross, the devastating economic tariffs for the pandemic could also trigger new waves of migration when the borders reopen.

Elsewhere in the world, the numbers continue to rise. In India, 740 new deaths attributed to Covid-19 have been recorded in 24 hours, according to an official report released on Friday. With 30,000 deaths, the country becomes the sixth with the most deaths in the world, behind the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Italy.

Several countries have chosen to reintroduce measures to partially contain. The approximately 10 million inhabitants of Tokyo have thus been invited to stay at home since Thursday, the first day of a long holiday weekend.

