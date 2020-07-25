Roche future sports director for Bordeaux?

Alain Roche would be the favorite to succeed Eduardo Marcia as sporting director for Bordeaux, according to revelations from L’Equipe.

Former Girondins de Bordeaux player (1985-89 and 2000-02), Alain Roche was able to make his comeback in Aquitaine. And this time as sports director. This was reported by the L’Equipe website on Saturday.

Bordeaux separated this week from Eduardo Macia and appointed Ulrich Ramé as his replacement. The latter, however, occupies this role only on an interim basis. He should therefore not spend too much time in these functions. President Frédéric Longuépée plans to call on a “local profile” who also has experience of this responsibility.

Alain Roche was once the sports director of a French club. And especially. In the mid-2000s, he was on site at PSG. But he did not take care of this assignment for too long. Due to a failed recruitment and also complicated relations with his ex-teammate Paul Le Guen, who became the team’s coach, he was quickly removed.

Roche is not the only challenger who lands in Haillan. Other candidates are running, such as Olivier Pickeu (formerly Angers) and John Williams, Amiens’ sports director. Whoever is the lucky winner, it is certain that he will have his work cut out for him given the complicated situation for the club.