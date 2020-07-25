RUMOR – Manchester City made an offer for Koulibaly

The Italian press indicates that Manchester City have submitted a first proposal for the recruitment of the Neapolitan, Kalidou Koulibaly.

It is said that Manchester City have activated themselves to secure the signing of the strong Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. According to Sport Mediaset, a first offer has been made to the leaders of the Italian club.

This offer would be in the order of EUR 60 million. This is far from what the leaders of Parthenopei demand (EUR 100 million) for their member. The latter, however, would be inclined to lower the amount requested if Eastlands also agrees to go the extra mile. For 75 million euros, there should be an agreement between the two clubs.

Koulibaly is under contract with the flagship of southern Italy until 2023. Recently, he indicated that he would not mind the idea of ​​resuming, if it is the will of their boss. He also made it known that he never asked to change landscapes.

Manchester City is not the only club watching Koulibaly. United’s neighbor was also interested in Africa’s vice-champion. Liverpool also had the idea of ​​attracting him to their rank, to associate him with his back coat, the Dutchman Virgil Van Dijk.