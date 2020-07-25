Semaks Zenit wins double

Zenit St-Petersburg won the national cup on Saturday. In the final, Sergey Semak’s team dominated FK Khimki (1-0).

Two weeks after winning the Russian championship, Zenit won the National Cup on Saturday. The fourth in its history. In the final, Branislav Ivanovic and his teammates FK Khimki, a D2 team coached by the former Russian international Sergey Yuran, dominated.

Despite a very clear dominance and a lot of attempts, the difference in this meeting was made on only one goal. Seven minutes from the end, Artem Dzyuba, the captain and star of the team, managed the situation by converting a penalty.

Semaks paw

The last and only time Zenit had achieved the double was exactly ten years ago. Kerzhakov and his gang reigned supreme on the domestic stage.

This year’s achievement bears the signature of Sergey Semak. The former PSG midfielder has already collected three trophies since his arrival at the club in 2018 (from Ufa). He succeeded where many foreign coaches failed (Lucescu, Mancini, Villas-Boas). Now all that remains is to improve the club’s results in Europe.

For the record, this match was played 2000 km from St. Petersburg, near Yekaterinburg. This stadium hosts the France – Peru (1-0) match during the recent World Cup.