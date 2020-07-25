spray ankle for Kylian Mbappé, uncertain for the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain star striker Kylian Mbappé, injured on Friday in the final of the Coupe de France against Saint-tienne (1-0), suffers from a “loss of his right ankle with significant damage to the outer side compartment”, his club indicated on Saturday. , without specifying the duration of his absence.

Hard blow for PSG. The main club, winner of the Coupe de France on Friday at the expense of AS Saint-Étienne (1-0), indicated on Saturday 25 July that its star striker is suffering from a sprained right ankle. Kylian Mbappé remains uncertain for the match against Atalanta Bergamo in the Champions League, scheduled for August 12.

His diagnosis will be “evaluated in 72 hours from a clinical and imaging point of view”, enter the club.

Kylian Mbappé was injured when the game became more physical, and he had to leave the field. Loïc Perrin took his place. After going through the locker room, he appeared again with crutches and braces on his painful ankle to celebrate the club’s victory in the Coupe de France.

Also affected by the Greens, right-hander Thilo Kehrer suffers from a “leg contusion of hip with inaccessibility of 4 to 5 days”, which also makes him unsure of the shock against Lyon next week in the final of the Coupe de ligan.

But coach Thomas Tuchel can count on returning to training on Monday by defenders Juan Bernat and Abdou Diallo, who missed the start of the collective preparation due to various physical problems.

With AFP