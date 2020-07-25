the independent press on the verge of losing its last bastion

The 90 journalists from the news website Index.hu resigned on Friday to protest against the dismissal of their editor and what they consider to be a further reinforcement of an independent media in Hungary.

Scrapping rather than suffering: journalists from Hungary’s most important news site resigned collectively on Friday, July 24, for fear of losing their independence from Viktor Orban’s government following the brutal dismissal of their editor.

A rare voice that is critical of power in a media landscape where pluralism has drastically declined in recent years, the Portal.hu portal does not risk recovering from the fact that almost all its editorial staff, about 90 journalists, have resigned.

After editor Szabolcs Dull was fired on Wednesday, index workers announced they were going out to protest “a clear attempt to put pressure” on their media.

Photos of journalists who looked upset and sometimes in tears after this decision were published on social networks. The uprising was equally great in the opposition to the sovereign government Viktor Orban and the journalists’ union.

“It is still an important institution with Hungarian views that is being dismantled, besieged and destroyed by the governing majority in Fidesz” (Viktor Orban’s party, editor’s note), reacted Miklos Hargitai, MUOSZ’s president, to the Association of Hungarian Journalists.

A few thousand people demonstrated in Budapest on Friday night in support of the editorial staff.

Hungary, 89e in the world press freedom ranking

Szabolcs Dull was fired after protesting last month against a proposal to redesign the site by its owner. “Index is a powerful fortress they want to blow up,” the editor summed up this week.

On Wednesday, the media management had justified his dismissal by revealing in the press internal documents to Index.

Fears for Index’s future emerged in March after a businessman close to the government, Miklos Vaszily, bought a 50% stake in the portal’s advertising agency.

The portal is one of the handful of websites that continue to claim editorial independence in Hungary, a country ranked 89th out of 180 in the world press freedom rankings published by NGO Reporters Without Borders. He was 23rd when Viktor Orban returned to power in 2010.

Under the mandate of the Hungarian Prime Minister, the public media became the relay for government policy, while those close to power bought up entire chunks of the private media sector.

The takeover of the media is increasing

The changes in the index are reminiscent of the scenario with the takeover of other media in recent years: the news site Origo, which regularly published investigations affecting the close government, as well as ex-benchmark economic week Figyelo, was acquired by people close to Fidesz, their teams reworked and their content adapted to government announcements. Origo’s editorial staff had resigned to protest the new conditions.

At the end of 2016, it was the opposition day Nepszabadsag, one of the country’s most important, which stopped publishing overnight before it was bought by the oligarch Lorinc Meszaros, a close friend of Viktor Orban.

In 2018, about 500 national and local media, all openly pro-government, gathered in a consortium aimed at “ensuring the preservation of national values”.

These transformations have earned the sovereign leader, who has been regularly singled out for his authoritarian and xenophobic, many warnings from the European Union. They contributed to the launch, at the end of 2018, of an exceptional procedure for the risk of “serious violation” of EU values.

The issue of the rule of law in Hungary was once again on the agenda of European leaders during the marathon negotiations on the recovery plan, which ended on 20 July. An unclear and controversial compromise that led to the final adoption of the link between respect for the rule of law and the payment of European funds.

Present in Brussels, Viktor Orban assured journalists that Hungary had nothing to be ashamed of in terms of these democratic principles.

The head of the Hungarian diplomacy, Peter Szijjarto, was irritated on Thursday by “false accusations” about press freedom in Hungary, and assured during a trip to Portugal that criticism of the government was also exercised in the newspapers rather than on the Internet and on television.

