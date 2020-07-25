The tone rises between Turkey and Greece over the former Hagia Sophia

Turkey and Greece had fierce verbal exchanges on Saturday over the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque the day after the first Muslim prayer in the Byzantine building.

Hagia Sophia, the building of discord? The former basilica, which once again became a mosque on the initiative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was the subject of lively exchanges between Turkey and Greece on Saturday, July 25, the day after the first Muslim prayer in the Byzantine building.

Greece strongly criticized this conversion of Hagia Sophia, a sign of strained relations between the two states. And all over the country the bells of Orthodox churches rang in mourning.

“Greece has once again shown its hostility to Islam and Turkey,” a spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The ministry also condemned criticism from the Greek government and members of parliament and the burning of a Turkish flag in the Greek city of Thessaloniki.

Thousands of Turks, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, flocked around the Ayasofya Mosque on Friday, July 24 – the Turkish name for Istanbul’s former Hagia Sophia – for the first Friday prayers since the head of state restored his status as a mosque two weeks ago.

Inaugurated in 537 by the Byzantine emperor Justinian, the Byzantine basilica Hagia Sophia (“divine wisdom”) had been transformed into a mosque by the Ottomans in the 16th century.e century, before its transformation into a museum in 1934 by the founder of the Turkish Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, by decree.

The Turkish government decided two weeks ago that this government decree was illegal, allowing Recep Tayyip Erdogan to issue a new presidential decree restoring the building’s status as a mosque.

With Reuters