VIDEO – Arteta: “Not at the best level”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that his side is far from the best teams in the Premier League.

Arsenal are preparing to complete the Premier League exercise in 10th place. Its worst ranking since 1995/1996. For Mikel Arteta, his boss, this is not entirely illogical. The Spanish manager admitted that there is too big a gap today between his team and the best teams in this league. However, the Spanish technician does not despair of the idea of ​​seeing his troops develop in the coming months.