VIDEO – Presnel Kimpembe pops the champagne in the press room

The Paris defender interrupted the press conference on Friday night, after PSG-ASSE (1-0), to sprinkle Thomas Tuchel with champagne.

After PSG’s victory over Saint-Etienne (1-0) on Friday in the Coupe de France final, Presnel Kimpembe reserved a small surprise for his coach Thomas Tuchel, who chose to leave him on the bench for this meeting.

The French international defender broke out at a press conference with a magnum of champagne. Interruptions in the question of a colleague he then sprinkled the coach, present together with Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, and thus entertained the congregation.