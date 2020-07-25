VIDEO – Presnel Kimpembe pops the champagne in the press room

The Paris defender interrupted the press conference on Friday night, after PSG-ASSE (1-0), to sprinkle Thomas Tuchel with champagne.
After PSG’s victory over Saint-Etienne (1-0) on Friday in the Coupe de France final, Presnel Kimpembe reserved a small surprise for his coach Thomas Tuchel, who chose to leave him on the bench for this meeting.
The French international defender broke out at a press conference with a magnum of champagne. Interruptions in the question of a colleague he then sprinkled the coach, present together with Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, and thus entertained the congregation.
“Had to celebrate, I felt alone without you” When @ kimpembe_3 the champagne burst in the middle of a press conference. @B_Quarez pic.twitter.com/oqULjFbtPi
– Goal France @ (@GoalFrance) July 24, 2020