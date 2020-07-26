Ajax welcomes Brazilian Antony

Brazilian hopeful international striker Antony has just signed for Ajax Amsterdam.

A few days after taking care of the Ghanaian hopeful Mohammed Kudus, Ajax Amsterdam have just offered the services to another promising youngster. The Dutch champions have hired Brazilian Antony. The contract is valid for a period of five years.

The 20-year-old striker arrives from Sao Paulo. He has been a professional for two years and has 52 appearances in the Carioca Championship. He also played for Seleçao jump 14 times.

Antony is in Amsterdam! ✘✘✘ Let us say … #BemVindoAntony pic.twitter.com/1Ka86ndxv8 – AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 26, 2020

In the Dutch capital, Antony will be able to count on his compatriot Ruben Neves to facilitate his adjustment.

Ajax paid EUR 15.75 million for Antony. This makes the latter the third most expensive reinforcement of the four-time European champions, behind Miralem Sulejmani (€ 16.25m) and Daley Blind (€ 16m).