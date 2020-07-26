As pointed out, Spain guarantees control of the Covid-19 epidemic

The Spanish government promised on Sunday to control the coronavirus epidemic on its territory, the day after the British authorities decided to quarantine all travelers returning from Spain.

The Spanish authorities reacted on Sunday 26 July, the day after Britain’s decision to quarantine every traveler returning from that country. “Spain is safe. It’s safe for the Spaniards, it’s safe for tourists,” Spanish diplomatic chief Arancha Gonzalez Laya told the press.

She added that her government was working to persuade its British counterpart to exclude the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands from the territories required for two weeks, noting that the virus’ circulation was much lower there than in Britain.

The second world tourist destination behind France hoped Spain could attract enough British or German tourists in particular to save what could be saved from the summer season.

But the cases of Covid-19 have tripled in two weeks in the country, especially in the tourist area of ​​Catalonia and in the nearby region of Aragon. Of the more than 280 homes monitored by the authorities, the most important are in Barcelona and Lleida, Catalonia and Zaragoza.

Hospitals control the flow of patients infected with Covid-19 and more than half of the new cases registered in the country are asymptomatic, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The recent outbreaks of pollution that occurred in Aragon and Catalonia after the lifting of containment measures should be contained quickly, he added.

An official fee for the victims of Covid-19 underestimated in Spain?

One of the countries most affected by the pandemic, Spain has registered more than 28,000 deaths and 290,000 cases of pollution, a toll, though less severe than in the UK, where Covid-19 has claimed the lives of more than 45,600 people.

This official Spanish report, like the British one, only takes into account confirmed cases of contamination. By adding the suspected cases, the death toll in Spain would rise to 44,888, according to the daily El Pais, which published an investigation into the epidemic on Sunday by compiling data from regional authorities.

The calculation is in line with a study on mortality from the National Epidemiology Center and the National Statistics Center published in June.

According to this study, during the first 21 weeks of the year, Spain registered 43,945 more deaths than during the same period in 2019. However, it was impossible to confirm a proven link between these deaths and Covid-19.

