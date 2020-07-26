Barça President’s verdict on Neymar and Lautaro

The Barça president handed down his verdict in the Neymar and Lautaro cases in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

Is Barça still following Neymar? Yes. Does Barça have the funds for its policy? Not really … This is essentially the speech that Josep Laria Bartomeu provided Mundo Deportivo.

It is clear that Barça will have a hard time achieving their ambitions in the current context of a health crisis that has seriously affected the Catalan club’s finances.

“We make decisions, and the players, if they do not come through an exchange between football players, it is very difficult for them to come,” the Catalan cacique said in an interview with MD.

How about Lautaro Martinez’s mission? “We have spoken to Inter but negotiations are at a standstill,” Bartomeu said.