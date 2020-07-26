China – Fellaini offers a hat-trick for recovery

Marouane Fellaini scored three goals in seven minutes to give his team from Shandong Luneng victory for the resumption of the championship (3-2).

What could be better than starting a season with a hat-trick, which is more important to give your team victory? This is what Marouane Fellaini has managed to achieve, under the colors of Shandong Luneng. Three goals in seven minutes (79th, 83rd, 86th), which allowed his team to win on the lawn of Dalian Pro (2-3).

A success that allows Shandong to go with defending champion Guangzhou (where Mousa Dembélé plays) at the top of Group A with three points.

Only Marouane Fellaini could get a seven minute hat trick with headlines! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/gUkbdJcMgr – Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 26, 2020

As a reminder, to limit the trip, the 16 teams were divided into two groups for the first phase of the championship.

A good performance for the Belgian international, who had contracted the coronavirus in March last year and was hospitalized when he returned to China before leaving after weeks.