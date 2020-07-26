England – Champions League, maintenance, top scorer: The efforts from the last day in the Premier League

If Liverpool are already champions and Norwich lost, there will be no effort for this last day in the Premier League. Overview.

Liverpool champions for the first time in 30 years, Manchester City for inconsistent, Arsenal always more disappointed and Norwich pulled down just under a year after being fitted … The Premier League has already reserved its share of emotions this season. Despite this, there is one last day to go, with excitement on – almost – every floor.

These are really the two games that will attract the most attention this Sunday afternoon (5pm). Manchester City are cleared by CAS, there are only two tickets to take for C1 and three candidates. Who from Leicester, third for a good part of the season but barely since the restart, a Manchester United was found or a Chelsea in reconstruction will miss the boat?

Rodgers: “Leicester want the Champions League, Manchester United need it”

The excitement is high and to top it off, the foxes and the red devil face King Power Stadium for a meeting that already smells like powder. At the same time, Chelsea could benefit from it – the Blues only need a draw to ensure their happiness. But Franck Lampards Blues welcomes Wolverhampton, also in search of a European place …

The Wolves are really sixth, last qualified place for C3 but must definitely win so as not to be surprised. Finally, Tottenham came back strong and is only a small point behind when it comes to moving to Crystal Palace.

The loser of this duel can still hope to travel to Europe next season and will therefore support Chelsea next week in the final of

The struggle for maintenance

At the bottom of the standings, only Norwich are out in the race and already guaranteed to get down to the championship. The last two tickets in the lift are played between Bournemouth, Watford and Aston Villa. Cherries must hope for a miracle with a big win over Everton and two losses for their rivals.

However, it is very narrow between Villans and Hornets, separated by a small goal average. The former will travel to West Ham, while the latter will be at the Emirates against Arsenal.

Top Scorer Trophy

If Jamie Vardy has a small margin from the top of his 23 goals this season, he is still not entirely sure that he succeeded last year in Aubameyang-Salah-Mané. They are really many to dream of in this role for a few weeks and start with a Dany Ings on fire with Southampton (21 goals), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (20), even Sterling or Salah (19). So, surprise or not?

The ten posters this 38th day

Leicester-Manchester United

Chelsea-Wolverhampton

Newcastle-Liverpool

Manchester City-Norwich

Crystal Palace-Tottenham

Arsenal Watford

West Ham-Aston Villa

Everton Mouth

Southampton-Sheffield

Burnley Brighton