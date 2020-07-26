first fine of € 1,000 in the south for non-compliance with masking

If you do not wear the mask in an enclosed space, the fine is 1,000 euros in Campania. Given the risk of a rise in Covid-19 cases and the indiscipline of some of its citizens on barrier gestures, the president of this region in southern Italy has shredded the rules.

Italian press reportsSunday, July 26, that the first fine of 1,000 euros fell on Saturday, given the risk of recurrence of the Covid-19 epidemic and facing the indiscipline of some Italian citizens. The owners of three companies in Salerno, Campania, were sanctioned, including a bar and a hairdressing salon where police noted that the obligation to wear a mask was not respected.

“If our citizens believe that the problem has been solved, it means that within a few weeks we will return to a severe emergency,” Vincenzo de Luca, the governor of Campania, warned on Friday.

“We knew there was going to be an increase in pollution, it was abundantly expected,” the electorate posted in a Facebook post, just hours before the publication of an order that tightened the rules to combat the Covid epidemic -19.

The technology’s flagship is a fine of 1,000 euros for anyone who does not wear a mask in an enclosed space, whether it is in public buildings, supermarkets, bars, restaurants, shops or public transport (buses, trains, subway).

Closure of companies in case of infringement

According to the regulation, “transport operators are obliged to deny access to passengers who do not wear the mask”.

If they are on board, they must be sanctioned and “urged to board immediately or as soon as possible”, and if they refuse “the bus or train will be blocked” and police intervention will be requested “, it states.

“If the offense is committed in the course of a commercial activity” (by a trader or one of his employees), in addition to the fine of EUR 1 000, the activity is subject to a “closure of activity for 5 to 30 days”, a penalty which may be doubled in the event of repetition.

The first affected country in Europe, Italy has paid a heavy price for the epidemic, with more than 35,000 deaths and more than 242,000 cases of pollution. The disease now appears to be under control, although 275 new cases in 24 hours were announced on Saturday, as well as 5 deaths.

With AFP