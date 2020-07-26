Gérald Darmanin was insulted during a tribute to Father Hamel, several arrests

Eleven people were arrested on Sunday on the side of Gérald Darmanin’s trip to Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray, the Seine-Maritime prefecture said. The Minister of the Interior was insulted during the tributes to Father Hamel, murdered four years ago in this city.

The tribute ceremony to Father Hamel, assassinated four years ago in Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray, attended by Interior Minister Gérald Darman on Sunday 26 July, was heckled. “Eleven people were arrested and interviewed, four are in custody for contempt and all fines for banning demonstrations,” the Seine-Maritime prefecture said.

In a full speech, the words “Darmanine, dirty rape” were uttered by one or more individuals, we learned from a source close to the case. The Interior Minister, since he was appointed to the Place Beauvau in early July, is particularly the target of feminist associations.

According to the prefecture, the area where the tributes took place was not closed. “Although there was a ban on demonstrations, the area was open to the public,” she recalled.

The people who “arrested the ministers were exposed”. They are “known to belong to the yellow vests and the ultra-left movement”, and the words uttered are not the fact of feminists, the same source states.

However, the prefecture recalls “that it is scandalous to take advantage of a meditation ceremony” to commit this type of event.

“Vow of hope of republican brotherhood”

In his speech on Sunday, Gérald Darmanin paid tribute to Father Hamel “who died under the defeat of the most infamous and blind barbarism”. His assassination “did not only affect Christians. He touched the whole of France in his heart and in his mind,” the minister said.

“To kill a priest (…) is to try to murder a part of the national soul,” Gérald Darmanin emphasized.

“Four years later, we remember his action. Of this drama. And we do not forget,” said the Home Secretary, who wished the priest’s life and death could be “at the same time an example for those who believe and a promise of hope for Republican fraternity. for all “.

On July 26, 2016, Father Jacques Hamel, a priest in Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray, was slaughtered in his church by two jihadists, Abdel Malik Petitjean and Adel Kermiche, who were killed by police. The assassination was requested by the organization Islamic State.

With AFP