Golden shoes in the sights of Immobile

Writer of a hat-trick this Sunday against Verona, Ciro Immobile is on track to win the European Golden Boot title.

For the first time since 2007 and the coronation of Francesco Totti, an Italian striker is on his way to winning the European Golden Shoe Award. Ciro Immobile is about to be crowned after pulling a hat-trick in the Serie A 36th round against Hellas Verona.

The Lazio center has scored two penalty goals and another in the game, which allows him to score 34 goals in 2019/2020 (in 35 matches played). That’s as much as Robert Lewandowski, the other co-leader of this classification. But Poland will no longer be able to improve its brand as the German championship is already over.

Note that in a campaign for the Italian championship, there are only two players who published a larger sum. Gunnar Nordahl, ex-Milanese, who planted 35 farmers in 1949/50. And Gonzalo Higuain, who scored 36 goals for Napoli in 2015/16. Among the Italians, on the other hand, no one has done better than the star biancocelesta.

34 – Ciro #Immobile has scored 34 goals in Serie A 2019/20: only 2 players did better in the history of the best Italian league, Nordahl 35 1949/50 and Higuain 36 in 2015/16. Hat trick. #VeronaLazio – OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 26, 2020

Immobile is already in Lazio’s history

In addition to the Golden Shoe, Immobile should also win the title of capocannoniere (top scorer in Serie A). He is ahead of his first pursuer, in this case Cristiano Ronaldo, by four units. The international azzurro has already finished best director for Serie A in 2014 and 2018. He is therefore close to a hat-trick. The last player to achieve this feat is Giuseppe Signori. And it goes back to 1996. The Frenchman Michel Platini had also passed three during his stay in Italy.

Finally, it should be noted that Immobile exceeded the 100 goal mark with Lazio in the Italian top speed (he has 101). In this classification, only Silvio Piola (143) and Giuseppe Signori (107) are ahead of him. If we add his goals with Genoa and Torino, the blonde is the 137th top scorer in Serie A history.