“Gone with the Wind” star Olivia de Havilland dies at 104

Olivia de Havilland, the unforgettable Melanie in “Gone with the Wind” died Sunday, July 26, 104 years old in Paris, where she lived, was the dean of Hollywood as she embodied the golden age in the years 1930-1940.

Nearly 80 years later, the winner of two Academy Awards for Best Actress – “For Every His Own Destiny” (Mitchell Leisen, 1946) and “The Heiress” (William Wyle, 1949) – remains inseparable from Victor Fleming’s film. , with Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh.

“Gone with the Wind”, released in 1939, was recently temporarily removed from the HBO Max streaming platform due to its watered-down presentation of slavery. In Paris, the Grand Rex cinema in June canceled a screening of the classic at the request of the American studio Warner due to the controversy.

The winner of ten Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director (1939), this legendary film, one of the greatest commercial successes in film history, Olivia de Havilland received a nomination for Best Actor. Still, she would have wanted to be Scarlett.

The last living actress in this adaptation to the big screen in Margaret Mitchell’s eponymous novel, Olivia de Havilland, had lived in France for over 60 years. She was the oldest American actress.

With her high forehead, her doe eyes and excellent manner, in the early 1930s she was limited to the roles of young sensual, in adventure films with the Australian-American Errol Flynn. , before you manage to get character roles that make her a star.

A British American, Olivia de Havilland, was born in Tokyo on July 1, 1916 to British parents, actress Lillian Fontaine, aka Lillian Augusta Ruse, and Walter de Havilland, a patent attorney.

Rivalry with his younger sister, Joan Fontaine

Her lifelong rival, younger sister, actress Joan Fontaine (deceased 2013), Alfred Hitchcock’s unforgettable Rebecca, also Oscar winner for Best Actress, for her role in Hitchcock’s “Suspicions” (1942).

Their relationships, marked by an emotional and professional rivalry, earned them the qualification of “sister-enemies” on film, irrevocably angry until Joan Fontaine’s death.

In 2017, Olivia de Havilland even went so far as to tune the FX channel and challenged the flattering portrait made of her in the “Feud” series where we see her insult her sister. She was fired the following year.

After the separation of her parents when she was three years old, Olivia arrived with her mother in the United States, near San Francisco.

Olivia is the first of the two sisters to launch in the cinema while Joan has returned to live in Japan for two years with her father.

As a 19-year-old, she appeared in Ray Enright’s “Alibi Ike” and then made her Hollywood Bowl debut playing Hermia in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” before landing her role. film adaptation.

Havilland case law

She is taken under contract for seven years by Warner, whom she accuses of limiting her to roles as an official partner of Errol Flynn, in light films by Michael Curtiz such as “The Captain’s Adventures” (1936), “The Charge of the Light Brigade” ( 1937), “The Adventures of Robin Hood” (1938).

Thanks to Warner who agreed to “lend her”, 1939 was the starting point for the great success of the actress who was chosen by Victor Fleming for “Gone with the Wind”.

In 1943, Warner refuses to release her at the end of his contract due to “loan” periods, Havilland sued. The judge equalizes the practice with serfdom and it wins a victory that will create a precedent in the defense of the actors’ rights.

The many films she then shoots often feature her roles and collaborators, such as Richard Burton (“My Cousin Rachel”, 1953), Bette Davis and Joseph Cotten (“Hush, hush, dear Charlotte”, 1965), Liv Ullman (” Jeanne, papesse du diable “, 1973) Jack Lemmon, Joseph Cotten and Christopher Lee (” The castaways of the 747 “, 1977).

Married and divorced twice – with the American author Marcus Goodrich (1946-1952) and the French journalist Pierre Galante (1955-1979) – Olivia de Havilland had a son, Benjamin (died 1991), and a daughter, Gisèle.

Since 1953, she has lived in France, where President Nicolas Sarkozy in September 2010 had decorated her with the Legion of Honor.

With AFP